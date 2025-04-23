Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $51.73 million for the quarter.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MFIN
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.