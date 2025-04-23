Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Lifted by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Materion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

