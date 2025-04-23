Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

MTCH opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

