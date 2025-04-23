Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $994,207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

