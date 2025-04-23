MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,118 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $519,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after buying an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 341,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after acquiring an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.1 %

MKTX stock opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.