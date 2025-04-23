Mariner LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of MAA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.99 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.27%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.
