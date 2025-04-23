Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $551.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.