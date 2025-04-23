MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is Totem Point Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip makes up 4.0% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

