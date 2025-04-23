Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

