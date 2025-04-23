Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MeiraGTx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 882,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,969.22. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $494.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 633.05% and a negative return on equity of 146.38%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

