Long Focus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404,228 shares during the quarter. Aura Biosciences makes up about 0.7% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aura Biosciences worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 783,984 shares during the period. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $39,319.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at $984,428.37. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $91,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

