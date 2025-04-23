Long Focus Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $38,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 3,364,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 1,113,103 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.