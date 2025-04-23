Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 0.9% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Caesars Entertainment worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after buying an additional 2,555,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $75,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

