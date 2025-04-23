Long Focus Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

