Leerink Partnrs Boosts Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

