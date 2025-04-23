Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.56.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $489.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

