Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.