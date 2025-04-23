Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

