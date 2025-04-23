Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.56.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

