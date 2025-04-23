KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,681,564.80. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,646 and sold 17,292 shares valued at $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

