Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.86 ($9.26) and traded as low as GBX 685 ($9.08). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 702 ($9.30), with a volume of 478,839 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.25) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.58) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.95).
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
