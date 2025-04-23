Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 468,201 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

