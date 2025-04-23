JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

