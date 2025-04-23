JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,000.02 ($13.25) and traded as low as GBX 877.20 ($11.62). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 888 ($11.77), with a volume of 528,175 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,000.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,072.58.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 97.58%.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other JPMorgan American news, insider Colin Moore bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £75,760 ($100,384.26). 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan American

(Get Free Report)

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.