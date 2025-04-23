JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,000.02 ($13.25) and traded as low as GBX 877.20 ($11.62). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 888 ($11.77), with a volume of 528,175 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan American Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,000.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,072.58.
JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 97.58%.
JPMorgan American Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan American news, insider Colin Moore bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £75,760 ($100,384.26). 6.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About JPMorgan American
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.
Key points:
Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.
Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.
Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.
Why invest in this trust
The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.
