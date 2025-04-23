JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 8.9 %

FIP stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $431.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

