JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

