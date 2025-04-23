Jayme Mendal Sells 14,360 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $306,729.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,192.24. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 65,117 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,827,834.19.

EverQuote Stock Up 6.2 %

EVER stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in EverQuote by 331.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

