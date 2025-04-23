Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Jamf has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.41.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

