J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.