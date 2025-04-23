J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

