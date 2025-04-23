J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 976 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.