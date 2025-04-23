J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

