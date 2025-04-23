Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $108.71 million for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

