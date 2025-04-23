Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $108.71 million for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.