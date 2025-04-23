Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

