iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 706,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,452,068 shares.The stock last traded at $79.31 and had previously closed at $80.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWR. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

