iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 403911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $978.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

