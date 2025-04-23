iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 48,118 shares.The stock last traded at $71.39 and had previously closed at $72.63.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

