Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,757,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,376,917.36. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,539 shares of company stock worth $3,107,006. 23.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BOC opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.