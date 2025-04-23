IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Todd Hannigan Acquires 310,500 Shares of Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 310,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$823,446.00 ($524,487.90).

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20.

About IperionX

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

