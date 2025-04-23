IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Todd Hannigan Acquires 310,500 Shares of Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 310,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$823,446.00 ($524,487.90).
IperionX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20.
About IperionX
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IperionX
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.