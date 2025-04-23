Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.72.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,367 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $44,167.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,429.27. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,525.75. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after buying an additional 1,416,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,041 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,948,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

