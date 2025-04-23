Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and traded as low as $107.34. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $108.31, with a volume of 2,237 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
