Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and traded as low as $107.34. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $108.31, with a volume of 2,237 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

