InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.830 EPS.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

