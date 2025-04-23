International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 306,743 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.