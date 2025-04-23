Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 3.6 %

INTC stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.