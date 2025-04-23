Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insulet Stock Up 2.3 %

Insulet stock opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.16. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

