Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 610 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 610 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $88,785.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,917.40. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Natera by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Natera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after buying an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.