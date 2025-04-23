IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.