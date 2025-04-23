IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

TRV stock opened at $261.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

