IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,342 shares of company stock worth $59,978,513. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

