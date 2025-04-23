Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.11. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

